itchy-eyes-or-a-runny-nose?-how-to-treat-common-allergy-symptoms

Allergy season is in full swing, and for people with allergies, that can mean weeks to months of painful, irritating symptoms.

From a stuffy, runny nose to red, itchy eyes, allergies can make it difficult to perform even the simplest of tasks.

Thankfully, experts say there are easy ways to alleviate symptoms so you can enjoy the warmer weather in peace.

Dr. Jessica Grayson, a professor of otolaryngology at the University of Alabama Birmingham, this starts with reducing the “exposure load.”

Prevent exposure

“If you’re going to be doing yard work (like mowing grass), then wearing a face covering like a bandana or mask to prevent allergens from entering the nose is the first line of defense,” Grayson said.

This should be even easier in the time of COVID-19, when most people are wearing masks when they go out in public.

“With a mask… you’ll have much less exposure to spores, mold spores or pollen that go into the nose,” said Dr.

