kanesatake-mohawks-blocking-access-to-oka-provincial-park-as-grand-chief-cites-covid-19-fears

The Canadian Press

May 20, 2020

The mayor of Oka, Que., says members of the neighbouring Mohawk community of Kanesatake are blocking access to a provincial park that was supposed to partially reopen today.

Mayor Pascal Quevillon said Mohawks began blocking access around 8:30 a.m. to Oka provincial park, which along with other provincial parks had been closed for weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The grand chief of Kanesatake sent a letter earlier in the week to Quebec Premier François Legault urging him to keep the park closed until his community is consulted.

Chief Serge Simon said in the letter that many trails in the park lead directly to his community, and his members are worried about visitors bringing in the virus.

Provincial police Sgt.

