Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at 49, and 26 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,171 as announced by Health Officials on Saturday afternoon.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of those total cases, 1,376 have since recovered from the virus.

Vancouver Coastal Health – 832

Fraser Health – 992

Vancouver Island Health – 123

Interior Health – 175

Northern Health – 49

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Dr. Henry said Saturday the outbreak at the Kearl Lake project in Alberta has been challenging. There is a large number of people that are working on that project in Alberta and travelling back to B.C. Anyone who has come back from this project must self isolate when they return from B.C. This includes your entire family. Henry says there are 15 positive cases connected to the Kearl Lake project.

There have been 83 cases connected to the Kearl Lake camp.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 72 are hospitalized. Dr. Henry did not have the current number of people in the ICU. On Friday, there were 24 people in ICU in B.C.

114 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

As of Saturday, May 2, there are 55,572 COVID-19 cases in Canada and, sadly, 3,446 deaths. There have 862,000 people tested, with approximately 7% of those tests confirmed as positive.