Kenney slams China’s handling of COVID-19, calls for ‘great reckoning’ for country’s role

By Global News
Maximum of 50 people per gathering to be maintained as Province reopens next week

VICTORIA, B.C. – As the Province begins to reopen next week, the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says...
Premier says guidelines for business that can open still being worked on

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Premier says although some businesses will be allowed to open starting next week,...
$120 million provided by Federal Government to clean up orphaned wells in BC

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, provided an update...
By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 13, 2020 6:01 pm

Updated May 13, 2020 6:10 pm

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is adding his voice to the chorus of criticism against China for how it handled the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kenney, who was taking part in a virtual roundtable hosted by the Canadian American Business Council, says there will need to be what he calls a “great reckoning” for the role China played in fuelling the global pandemic.

He accuses the governing Communist Party of lobbying the World Health Organization to turn a blind eye to evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus and to resist early travel restrictions in Chinese hotspots.

The premier also says the more the rest of the world seeks answers, the more belligerent and unco-operative the country has become.

