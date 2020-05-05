la-loche-covid-19-victim’s-family-warns-others-to-take-the-disease-seriously

Suzanne Sylvestre’s grandfather waved at her over FaceTime from his long-term care home in La Loche, Sask. She blew him a kiss and he caught it and held it to his heart.

Joseph Pierre Sylvestre’s care home was already in lockdown on Easter Sunday; that last time they spoke. Four days later on April 16, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was immediately moved to a North Battleford hospital.

Ten days later, the 83-year-old died from COVID-19 complications.

Joseph Pierre Sylvestre was the first casualty of the novel coronavirus in the far north of the province — now dealing with an outbreak that has been traced back to an oil sands camp in northern Alberta.

“COVID-19 is serious and we have to bring the word out there to our northern people,” Suzanne Sylvestre said in a video posted April 27 and taken in a sparsely populated parking lot of the Eternal Memories funeral home in North Battleford.

"If you guys don't want this to happen, standing in line going to see your loved ones,

