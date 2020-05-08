NewsSports

Lake Point Golf & Country Club to open soon for the season

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lake Point Golf and Country Club will soon be opening for the 2020 season.

According to Lake Point General Manager, Troy Knight, the driving range will begin to open starting this weekend, Saturday, May 9, with hopes of opening the golf course on Wednesday, May 15.

When it comes to the overall condition of the course, Knight says the course saw a tough winter with some freezing and thawing but it is in good condition and will be ready for the season.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As a way to get people out on the greens, Justin McKinnon of Lake Point says they will be offering some incentives which include a 10 percent-off membership special until May 15 and a COVID-19 program where new members can receive a huge discount on membership.

McKinnon says the COVID-19 program will be of value to groups of four players.

To deal with COVID-19, Knight says the Club has put in some safety measures that are in line with Provincial Health Official guidelines in order to keep members safe while enjoying some golf.

More information and updates can be found on the Lake Point Golf and Country Club Facebook page.

