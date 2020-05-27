Health

Las Vegas casinos to reopen in early June, Nevada’s governor announces

Avatar
By Global News
las-vegas-casinos-to-reopen-in-early-june,-nevada’s-governor-announces

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP looking for information after possible assault

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John are investigating a late-night assault.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP looking for witnesses after tanker truck fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Alaska Highway remains closed after a tanker truck caught fire near...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Caremongering Fort St John holds food drive in support of Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of helping out the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, Caremongering Fort St....
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday night that he would allow casinos to reopen June 4, welcoming tourists to return to the glitzy gambling mecca of Las Vegas.

“We welcome the visitors from across the country to come here, to have a good time, no different than they did previously, but we’re gonna be cautious,” Sisolak told reporters.

The governor said he would also allow in-person religious services of up to 50 people starting Friday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Last week, I set a target reopening date of Thursday, June 4, for our gaming industry. Based on the meeting today and the positive trends in our data, I have informed the Chair of the Gaming Control Board that I feel confident in the June 4th target date.

— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

As part of a broad shutdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Sisolak took the unprecedented step 10 weeks ago of shutting casinos that typically draw millions of tourists to Las Vegas and power the state’s economy.

By allowing the casinos to reopen, with new rules on social distancing and sanitizing,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleEl Salvador president takes hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19, cites Trump’s use

More Articles Like This

El Salvador president takes hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19, cites Trump’s use

Health Global News - 0
By Staff Reuters Posted May 27, 2020 12:09 am Updated May 27, 2020 12:11 am 1:47WHO halts hydroxychloroquine clinical trials Canada is one of dozens of countries taking part...
Read more

Biden calls Trump ‘a fool’ for appearing to mock mask use amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Joe Biden said Tuesday that wearing a mask in public to combat the spread of the coronavirus is a sign of leadership and called...
Read more

Health Canada approves birth control arm implant Nexplanon

Health Global News - 0
A popular birth control implant that has long been advocated for use in Canada has now been approved by Health Canada, according to the...
Read more

Kanesatake grand chief says deal reached to partly reopen Oka provincial park

Health Global News - 0
By The Canadian Press Posted May 26, 2020 9:18 pm Updated May 26, 2020 9:19 pm The grand chief of the Mohawks of Kanesatake says he has...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv