las-vegas-casinos-to-reopen-in-early-june,-nevada’s-governor-announces

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday night that he would allow casinos to reopen June 4, welcoming tourists to return to the glitzy gambling mecca of Las Vegas.

“We welcome the visitors from across the country to come here, to have a good time, no different than they did previously, but we’re gonna be cautious,” Sisolak told reporters.

The governor said he would also allow in-person religious services of up to 50 people starting Friday.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Last week, I set a target reopening date of Thursday, June 4, for our gaming industry. Based on the meeting today and the positive trends in our data, I have informed the Chair of the Gaming Control Board that I feel confident in the June 4th target date.

— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

As part of a broad shutdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Sisolak took the unprecedented step 10 weeks ago of shutting casinos that typically draw millions of tourists to Las Vegas and power the state’s economy.

By allowing the casinos to reopen, with new rules on social distancing and sanitizing,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS