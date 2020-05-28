News

Liberal MPs push for federal long-term care standards amid COVID-19 crisis

By Global News
Global News

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau is being pressured by some of his own Liberal backbenchers to implement enforceable national standards for the operation of long-term care homes in Canada.

The pressure came Thursday from five Toronto-area Liberal MPs, whose ridings are home to some of the elder-care facilities that have been devastated by COVID-19.

And it came just as the prime minister was preparing for his 11th conference call with premiers since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Canada in mid-March.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

He had promised to repeat on the call his offer of federal help to improve conditions in care homes and provide paid sick leave for workers forced to stay home due to COVID-19.

Both issues fall squarely within provincial jurisdiction and could test the Team Canada spirit that has prevailed among first ministers so far during the COVID-19 crisis.

1:44Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario’s senior homes suffering from staffing crisis, minister says

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario’s senior homes suffering from staffing crisis, minister says

Trudeau’s offer of help has met with a mixed reaction so far from provincial and territorial leaders.

