Health

Liberals won’t commit to boosting old age security in July despite campaign pledge

Avatar
By Global News
liberals-won’t-commit-to-boosting-old-age-security-in-july-despite-campaign-pledge

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Department investigating fire in Mile Zero Trailer Park

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department was called to an early morning fire.
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

McLeod Lake Indian Band member tests positive for COVID-19

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The McLeod Lake Indian Band says a band member that lives in Prince...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One new case of COVID-19 in Northern Health

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Days after announcing additional financial relief for seniors struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal minister responsible for seniors wouldn’t confirm Ottawa will move ahead with a planned increase to the Old Age Security (OAS) pension in July — a promise made by the governing Liberals during their campaign for re-election.

In an interview with The West Block’s host Mercedes Stephenson this week, Seniors Minister Deb Schulte said the federal government is “completely committed” to implementing their campaign promises but right now is “completely focused” on helping Canadians through the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are committed to delivering on our promises but right now the pandemic is taking all efforts and energies and that’s where our focus is,” Schulte said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

8:03Federal Election 2019: Trudeau says Liberals will increase Old Age Security, survivor benefits

Federal Election 2019: Trudeau says Liberals will increase Old Age Security, survivor benefits

Last fall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to implement a 10 per cent increase to the Old Age Security program for seniors once they turn 75,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleOntario reports 340 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths as total cases surpass 22,600
Next article‘Raise the bar’: Researcher hopes COVID-19 means new policies for Canada’s Indigenous

More Articles Like This

‘Raise the bar’: Researcher hopes COVID-19 means new policies for Canada’s Indigenous

Health Global News - 0
A health researcher studying COVID-19 as part of a national immunity task force hopes the pandemic elevates concern for persistent health issues, such as...
Read more

Ontario reports 340 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths as total cases surpass 22,600

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 340 new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 22,653. Twenty-three new deaths were...
Read more

Coronavirus: New Orleans restaurants, shops reopen as Shanghai restarts classes

Health Global News - 0
China’s commercial hub of Shanghai announced the restart of classes for younger students amid falling coronavirus cases, while New Orleans’s famed restaurants were allowed...
Read more

Do gym closures mean muscle loss? How to hit your strength goals at home

Health Global News - 0
Weeks deep into stay-at-home measures, many of us are missing our regular gym sessions and workout classes. Gyms, which were ordered to close to help...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv