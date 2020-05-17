liberals-won’t-commit-to-boosting-old-age-security-in-july-despite-campaign-pledge

Days after announcing additional financial relief for seniors struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal minister responsible for seniors wouldn’t confirm Ottawa will move ahead with a planned increase to the Old Age Security (OAS) pension in July — a promise made by the governing Liberals during their campaign for re-election.

In an interview with The West Block’s host Mercedes Stephenson this week, Seniors Minister Deb Schulte said the federal government is “completely committed” to implementing their campaign promises but right now is “completely focused” on helping Canadians through the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are committed to delivering on our promises but right now the pandemic is taking all efforts and energies and that’s where our focus is,” Schulte said.

Last fall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to implement a 10 per cent increase to the Old Age Security program for seniors once they turn 75,

