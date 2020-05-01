HealthNewsRegional

Licence renewal fees deferred for liquor licensees amid COVID-19 pandemic

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has temporarily deferred renewal fees for those liquor licensees experiencing financial hardship due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Government, in response, the general manager of the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch has authorized the temporary extension for liquor licences expiring between March 31 and June 30, 2020, to ease the financial burden of upcoming renewal fees.

The Province says this extension will be applicable to most liquor licences, with the exceptions of licensee retail stores, special wine stores and wine stores with wine on shelf in grocery stores.

Renewal fees will be deferred until September 30, 2020.

Licensees who can renew their licence and pay the associated renewal fees in accordance with their current expiry date are encouraged to do so.

