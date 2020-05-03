Health

Lifting COVID-19 restrictions means more freedom, but there could be some confusion

Avatar
By Global News
lifting-covid-19-restrictions-means-more-freedom,-but-there-could-be-some-confusion

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

B.C. groups divided by Trudeau’s ‘assault-style’ firearms ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immediate ban on “assault-style” firearms is being praised by a Vancouver-based anti-violence group...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Early morning fire destroys one home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a shed fire that...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

People in some provinces will enjoy more freedom Monday as restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic are loosened. But the change appears set to leave some workers looking for child care, some employers looking for workers, and many people trying to figure out a new regimen for going about their daily routine.

Manitoba is allowing many non-essential businesses, restaurant patios, museums, campgrounds and other facilities to reopen in one of the more aggressive restart-the-economy plans. At all venues, there will be rules in place to limit crowd gatherings and keep things sanitary in order to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Businesses that had been forced to close because of the pandemic learned last Wednesday, with just a few days notice, that they will be allowed to open at reduced capacity and with strict requirements for physical distancing between customers, hand sanitizer dispensers and more.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business said some of its members are worried their employees may not come back right away for a variety of reasons, such as fear of catching COVID-19 or because they cannot find child care with Manitoba’s schools still closed.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleHospitalized with COVID-19: Without a window, ‘I would’ve lost track of day and night’
Next articlePeople emerge from their homes as countries ease COVID-19 restrictions

More Articles Like This

What is intermittent social distancing and will it work for COVID-19? Experts weigh in

Health Global News - 0
Harvard University researchers say an on-again, off-again approach to social distancing could be a more effective strategy to avoid overwhelming hospitals and to build...
Read more

People emerge from their homes as countries ease COVID-19 restrictions

Health Global News - 0
From the United States to Europe and Asia, people in many parts of the world are emerging from their homes as virus-related restrictions begin...
Read more

Hospitalized with COVID-19: Without a window, ‘I would’ve lost track of day and night’

Health Global News - 0
When Jackie McLennan, 55, and her friend left for a week-long trip to Miami on March 13, the novel coronavirus still seemed like a...
Read more

Some sex workers’ income has ‘completely dissolved’ due to COVID-19. Here’s how they’re surviving

Health Global News - 0
Jelena Vermilion has lost her main source of income since the COVID-19 outbreak — the in-person sex work she relies on. Vermilion, based in Hamilton,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv