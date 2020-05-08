Health

Live animal markets shouldn’t be closed despite COVID-19, says WHO

Avatar
By Global News
live-animal-markets-shouldn’t-be-closed-despite-covid-19,-says-who

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Air Canada operations suspended in Fort St. John until June 21

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Air Canada has delayed restarting flights to Fort St. John until June...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

The Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede has been cancelled

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The greatest show in the Peace has been cancelled in 2020.
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

PRRD joins provincial caribou recovery process Draft

Peace River Regional District chair Brad Sperling and vice-chair Dan Rose have been appointed to the stakeholder...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

LONDON — The World Health Organization said Friday that although a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan selling live animals likely played a significant role in the emergence of the new coronavirus, it does not recommend that such markets be shut down globally.

In a press briefing, WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek said live animal markets are critical to providing food and livelihoods for millions of people globally and that authorities should focus on improving them rather than outlawing them — even though they can sometimes spark epidemics in humans.

“Food safety in these environments is rather difficult and therefore it’s not surprising that sometimes we also have these events happening within markets,” Ben Embarek said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

He said reducing the risk of disease transmission from animals to humans in these often overcrowded markets could be addressed in many cases by improving hygiene and food safety standards, including separating live animals from humans.

Story continues below advertisement

2:40Health Matters: unusual childhood illness related to COVID-19

Health Matters: unusual childhood illness related to COVID-19

He added that it is still unclear whether the market in Wuhan linked to the first several dozens of coronavirus cases in China was the actual source of the virus or merely played a role in spreading the disease further.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: U.S. unemployment rate hits 14.7% in April
Next articleAir Canada operations suspended in Fort St. John until June 21

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: U.S. unemployment rate hits 14.7% in April

Health Global News - 0
WASHINGTON — The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7 per cent in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished...
Read more

Coronavirus: Here’s how provinces plan to emerge from COVID-19 lockdown

Health Global News - 0
Provinces have been releasing plans for easing restrictions that were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Here is what some of the...
Read more

14 workers laid off by coronavirus lockdown killed by train in India

Health Global News - 0
An Indian train killed 14 migrant workers who had fallen asleep on the track on Friday while they were heading back to their home...
Read more

Coronavirus: U.S. expected to report worst jobs numbers in over 70 years

Health Global News - 0
The U.S. government on Friday is poised to report the worst set of jobs numbers since record-keeping began in 1948, a snapshot of the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv