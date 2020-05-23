HealthNewsRegional

Local business owners find Province’s Restart Plan confusing due to lack of guidance

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Local business owners find Province’s Restart Plan confusing due to lack of guidance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A number of local business owners are citing confusion after the Province's announcement to...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total COVID-19 cases now pass 2,500 across BC, total of 62 in Northern Health as of Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Hospital Foundation receives more donations for COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received more donations towards its COVID-19 Greatest...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A number of local business owners are citing confusion after the Province’s announcement to allow some businesses to reopen as part of the COVID-19 Restart Plan.

According to the President of the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, Julie Ziebart, the Province’s plan has been a challenge for businesses to follow as little to no guidance has been provided by the Government in terms of implementing safe practices at the workplace.

In order to provide more guidance, Ziebart says the Chamber brought it on themselves to hold a round table discussion with WorkSafeBC on safe workplace practices for COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Darren Thomson, owner of Montana’s and Booster Juice, says he plans to reopen to half-capacity for dine-in but also feels that the Government has not provided clear direction on reopening plans for businesses.

Also, in the personal care industry, Rheannon White, owner of Studio 105, says there has been no clear communication between provincial and local health official guidelines on how to safely operate a hair salon.

All three local business representatives feel that more guidance should be provided by the Province before reopening businesses.

The full Moose Talks interview with local businesses can be found below.

Moose Talks – Business Roundtable

This week on Moose Talks, we'll host a business round table to discuss how local businesses are reopening after being closed for almost two months.Julie Ziebart, President of the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, will be joined by Darren Thomson, owner of Montana's and Booster Juice and Rheannon White, owner of Studio 105.Join us for the discussion at 10 a.m. live on Moose FM or live on Facebook. If you miss the show, you can download the podcast at www.energeticcity.ca/moosetalks

Posted by Energeticcity.ca on Friday, 22 May 2020

Advertisement

 

Previous articleCanada sees another 1,100 new coronavirus cases, 98 more deaths

More Articles Like This

Canada sees another 1,100 new coronavirus cases, 98 more deaths

News Global News - 0
Over 1,100 more Canadians were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus Friday, which has killed 98 more people over the past 24...
Read more

Coronavirus: Big study finds Trump-backed malaria drugs not helpful treatment

Health Global News - 0
Malaria drugs pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump as treatments for the coronavirus did not help and were tied to a greater risk of...
Read more

B.C. reports 3 new deaths, 18 new cases of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
British Columbia has recorded three new deaths from COVID-19, along with 18 new cases of the disease. However, the provincial confirmed-case total climbed to 2,507...
Read more

Research to examine emotional well-being of physicians, nurses during pandemic

Health Global News - 0
A former University of Alberta professor is leading a research project examining the emotional well-being of healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jason Harley, a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv