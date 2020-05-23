Local business owners find Province’s Restart Plan confusing due to lack of guidance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A number of local business owners are citing confusion after the Province’s announcement to allow some businesses to reopen as part of the COVID-19 Restart Plan.

According to the President of the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, Julie Ziebart, the Province’s plan has been a challenge for businesses to follow as little to no guidance has been provided by the Government in terms of implementing safe practices at the workplace.

In order to provide more guidance, Ziebart says the Chamber brought it on themselves to hold a round table discussion with WorkSafeBC on safe workplace practices for COVID-19.

Darren Thomson, owner of Montana’s and Booster Juice, says he plans to reopen to half-capacity for dine-in but also feels that the Government has not provided clear direction on reopening plans for businesses.

Also, in the personal care industry, Rheannon White, owner of Studio 105, says there has been no clear communication between provincial and local health official guidelines on how to safely operate a hair salon.

All three local business representatives feel that more guidance should be provided by the Province before reopening businesses.

The full Moose Talks interview with local businesses can be found below.