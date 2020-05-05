NewsSports

Local hockey players signed with Western Hockey League Bantam teams

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two cousins, Caden Brown and Ethan Semeniuk, of Fort St. John have signed with their new Western Hockey League Bantam teams.

In late April, it was announced that the former Fort St. John Minor Hockey players were selected for the WHL Bantam Draft, where Brown was selected 17th in the first round by the Prince George Cougars, and Semeniuk selected by the Vancouver Giants, in the third round, 56th overall.

Both players started their hockey career in Fort St. John and eventually moved up, playing on Delta Academy Bantam Prep team this past season, managing to win the inaugural WHL U.S. Challenge Cup in Seattle.

A total of 74 players from British Columbia and the Yukon were selected, including nine in the first round, of the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

