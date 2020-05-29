Health

London, Ont., deputy mayor urges residents to skip delivery apps, order directly from restaurants

Global News
Global News

While many of the supports and assistance restaurant owners would like to see as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues are beyond the means of the municipality, there is something locals can do, says London, Ont.’s deputy mayor.

Coun. Jesse Helmer suggests all Londoners have a role to play in keeping area businesses afloat, and that bypassing delivery apps when ordering food would help.

Sit down service has been barred as one of the measures the province has taken to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, but many restaurants are continuing — or just now implementing — takeout and delivery options. Helmer suggests that Londoners order directly from local restaurants when they decide to order food, rather than using delivery apps.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The comments on Friday come a day after the city held a conference call with numerous members of the local restaurant community.

“A number of ideas were raised and I think it was very clear we’ve got a really ingenious group of people running restaurants and adapting,” Helmer told Devon Peacock on The Morning Show.

"They've switched to doing a lot of delivery but they did raise issues around the costs that the delivery companies are imposing on the restaurants and that's certainly something we're seeing not just in London but around the province and nationwide,"

