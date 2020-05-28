Health

London, Ont., mayor strongly against ‘regional reopening’ idea

Avatar
By Global News
london,-ont.,-mayor-strongly-against-‘regional-reopening’-idea

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Active COVID-19 cases continues to drop in BC; 2,153 have since recovered from virus

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 63...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Oilpatch advocates tell MPs help needs to be faster, easier to get

OTTAWA — Representatives from Canada's oilpatch said Thursday they don't know of a single energy company that has yet benefited from...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

CN Rail feeling slowdown as auto and crude revenue plunges, despite grain gains

MONTREAL — Business at Canadian National Railway Co. has gone downhill since mid-March, leading to thousands of temporary job...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

While the mayor of Brockton is suggesting a “regional reopening” model for areas of the province less hard hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the mayor of London says it just won’t work.

Brockton Mayor Chris Peabody argues that some regions should be able to move on to the next stage in the province’s reopening plan.

“I looked at the numbers from the whole region from Lake Erie all the way up to Georgian Bay. Yesterday we had, in that region, 12 new cases. Population of two million,” he told Devon Peacock on The Morning Show on Global News Radio 980 CFPL on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“So when you’ve got that large geographic area, large population base with such low numbers, I do believe it merits a regional reopening to help our businesses that are not included in the Phase 1.”

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, the province is in Stage 1 of a three-stage approach to reopening, which allowed for the reopening of businesses that can “immediately meet or modify operations to meet public health guidance and occupational health and safety requirements.”

Stage 2 would include “opening more workplaces,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleLiberal MPs push for federal long-term care standards amid COVID-19 crisis

More Articles Like This

Liberal MPs push for federal long-term care standards amid COVID-19 crisis

News Global News - 0
OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau is being pressured by some of his own Liberal backbenchers to implement enforceable national standards for the operation of long-term...
Read more

Major prison outbreak over as B.C. reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
British Columbia has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19, along with two additional deaths — both in long-term care in the Fraser Heath region. Provincial...
Read more

Active COVID-19 cases continues to drop in BC; 2,153 have since recovered from virus

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 63 and nine new cases were...
Read more

Masks, sanitizing and vetting: How coronavirus changed home and auto repairs

Health Global News - 0
Business hasn’t slowed during the coronavirus pandemic for Igal Moshkovich. In fact, the Toronto-based appliance repair technician says calls for service have only grown. “People are...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv