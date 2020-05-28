london,-ont.,-mayor-strongly-against-‘regional-reopening’-idea

While the mayor of Brockton is suggesting a “regional reopening” model for areas of the province less hard hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the mayor of London says it just won’t work.

Brockton Mayor Chris Peabody argues that some regions should be able to move on to the next stage in the province’s reopening plan.

“I looked at the numbers from the whole region from Lake Erie all the way up to Georgian Bay. Yesterday we had, in that region, 12 new cases. Population of two million,” he told Devon Peacock on The Morning Show on Global News Radio 980 CFPL on Thursday.

“So when you’ve got that large geographic area, large population base with such low numbers, I do believe it merits a regional reopening to help our businesses that are not included in the Phase 1.”

Currently, the province is in Stage 1 of a three-stage approach to reopening, which allowed for the reopening of businesses that can “immediately meet or modify operations to meet public health guidance and occupational health and safety requirements.”

Stage 2 would include “opening more workplaces,

