Health

Loophole in CERB could leave seniors vulnerable to scammers, MP warns

Avatar
By Global News
loophole-in-cerb-could-leave-seniors-vulnerable-to-scammers,-mp-warns

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

City reminding residents on the proper use of off-road motorized vehicles

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is reminding residents about the usage of off-road...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Alberta premier wise to delay fair deal report given Ottawa’s COVID aid: NDP

EDMONTON — Alberta's Opposition leader says it's a good idea for Premier Jason Kenney to delay releasing a report...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Chetwynd RCMP investigating case of mischief to property

CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP are seeking information from the public regarding a case of mischief to property near...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A loophole in the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit that doesn’t prohibit people charging fees to help others get relief funds needs to be closed to prevent scams, an NDP MP says.

Don Davies, who represents Vancouver Kingsway, says 77 seniors at a residence in east Vancouver were approached by an individual offering to register them for the relief funds in exchange for a 10 per cent cut of the money.

None of the seniors approached were actually eligible for the benefit, Davies said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Next year when tax time is due or they’re audited, these seniors would find out they weren’t qualified. They’d be out the money that they paid and they’d have to pay the money back. It’s a scam,” he said in an interview.

Davies believes the scam highlights a loophole in the emergency relief funds, where it is not prohibited to charge an individual to help them with their benefit application.

Story continues below advertisement

“Considering it’s so simple, it’s a three or four question application, there’s really no justification in charging anyone for such a simple application,” he said.

Davies has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office to have the issue addressed.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleBritish Columbia’s top doctor recommends non-medical masks in some scenarios

More Articles Like This

British Columbia’s top doctor recommends non-medical masks in some scenarios

Health Global News - 0
B.C.’s provincial health officer has joined her federal counterparts in officially recommending the use of non-medical masks in certain situations. “It is something that we...
Read more

Coronavirus deaths in Canada rise by 121 as cases increase by 1,182

Health Global News - 0
There were 121 new deaths and 1,182 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in Canada, bringing the total national figures to 81,313...
Read more

UBC researchers develop biodegradable masks made from B.C. wood fibres

Health Global News - 0
Non-medical masks are becoming part of British Columbians’ everyday lives, with recommendations even being made to wear them on transit. Researchers at the University of...
Read more

London, Ont. transit requests riders wear face coverings when possible

Health Global News - 0
With federal public health officials now officially recommending that people wear non-medical masks to help protect others from the novel coronavirus in situations where...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv