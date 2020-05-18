Loss of smell, taste added to U.K.’s official COVID-19 symptom list

By Staff Reuters

A record-high number of people tuned in for the restart of the Bundesliga, the first of Europe’s major sports leagues to swing back into action after lockdowns have started to ease.﻿ Jasmine Pazzano has more on this and other top coronavirus headlines.

LONDON — The United Kingdom has added the loss of smell and taste to its official list of COVID-19 symptoms including fever and new continuous cough — a step that it hopes could help pick up about two per cent more cases of the novel coronavirus.

“From today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop a new continuous cough or fever or anosmia,” the United Kingdom’s four chief medical officers said in a joint statement.

“Anosmia is the loss or a change in your normal sense of smell.

