Loss of smell, taste added to U.K.’s official COVID-19 symptom list

Avatar
By Global News
Global News

By Staff Reuters

Posted May 18, 2020 8:28 am

Updated May 18, 2020 8:34 am

LONDON — The United Kingdom has added the loss of smell and taste to its official list of COVID-19 symptoms including fever and new continuous cough — a step that it hopes could help pick up about two per cent more cases of the novel coronavirus.

“From today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop a new continuous cough or fever or anosmia,” the United Kingdom’s four chief medical officers said in a joint statement.

“Anosmia is the loss or a change in your normal sense of smell.

