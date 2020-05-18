Loss of smell, taste added to U.K.’s official COVID-19 symptom list

By Staff Reuters
A record-high number of people tuned in for the restart of the Bundesliga, the first of Europe’s major sports leagues to swing back into action after lockdowns have started to ease. Jasmine Pazzano has more on this and other top coronavirus headlines.
LONDON — The United Kingdom has added the loss of smell and taste to its official list of COVID-19 symptoms including fever and new continuous cough — a step that it hopes could help pick up about two per cent more cases of the novel coronavirus.
“From today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop a new continuous cough or fever or anosmia,” the United Kingdom’s four chief medical officers said in a joint statement.
“Anosmia is the loss or a change in your normal sense of smell.