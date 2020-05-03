lost-all-sense-of-time?-here’s-why-it’s-happening-during-lockdown

Time flies when you’re having fun, but it can really drag in lockdown.

If you’re having trouble keeping track of what day it is, you’re not alone. For many people whose schedules were upended by coronavirus social distancing measures, time seems to move differently, experts say.

Welcome to Blursday.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Right now, some people say time is moving more slowly than normal, but others can’t believe how much time has gone by, said Anne Wilson, a psychology professor at Wilfrid Laurier University.

“One of the interesting things that people have observed that is happening is that time is at once both really long and seems really short,” she said.

“So the duration might seem really long while you’re actually going through the days, but then you hit the end of the week or the end of the month and you go, ‘oh, my gosh, how can a whole week have gone by?’”

Story continues below advertisement

This is partly because people perceive time in the present differently than they do looking at the past, she said.

We tend to find relatively empty periods of time,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS