Lost all sense of time? Here’s why it’s happening during lockdown

Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region...
B.C. groups divided by Trudeau's 'assault-style' firearms ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immediate ban on "assault-style" firearms is being praised by a Vancouver-based anti-violence group...
Early morning fire destroys one home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a shed fire that...
Global News

Time flies when you’re having fun, but it can really drag in lockdown.

If you’re having trouble keeping track of what day it is, you’re not alone. For many people whose schedules were upended by coronavirus social distancing measures, time seems to move differently, experts say.

Welcome to Blursday.

Right now, some people say time is moving more slowly than normal, but others can’t believe how much time has gone by, said Anne Wilson, a psychology professor at Wilfrid Laurier University.

“One of the interesting things that people have observed that is happening is that time is at once both really long and seems really short,” she said.

“So the duration might seem really long while you’re actually going through the days, but then you hit the end of the week or the end of the month and you go, ‘oh, my gosh, how can a whole week have gone by?’”

This is partly because people perceive time in the present differently than they do looking at the past, she said.

We tend to find relatively empty periods of time,

