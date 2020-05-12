Low number of new COVID-19 cases, Province launches new survey for pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at 57 and 7 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,360 as announced by Health Officials on Tuesday.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 397 active cases in B.C.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 1,832 have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 63 are hospitalized, while 16 of those are in ICU.

131 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

As for moving forward, Henry says the Province has released an online survey where residents can share about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey can be found by visiting bccdc.ca/covid19survey.