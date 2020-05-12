HealthNewsRegional

Low number of new COVID-19 cases, Province launches new survey for pandemic

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Low number of new COVID-19 cases, Province launches new survey for pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

School playgrounds open to public use

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 says the public can start to use school playgrounds.
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Taylor slashes 2020 tax rates

Taylor council approved a 95% rate cut for businesses Monday, and a tax cut of up to...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at 57 and 7 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,360 as announced by Health Officials on Tuesday.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 397 active cases in B.C.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 1,832 have since recovered from the virus.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 63 are hospitalized, while 16 of those are in ICU.

131 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

As for moving forward, Henry says the Province has released an online survey where residents can share about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey can be found by visiting bccdc.ca/covid19survey.

Previous articleSchool playgrounds open to public use

More Articles Like This

School playgrounds open to public use

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 says the public can start to use school playgrounds. The District...
Read more

Taylor slashes 2020 tax rates

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
Taylor council approved a 95% rate cut for businesses Monday, and a tax cut of up to 33% for most other property...
Read more

Op-Ed – Our B.C. testing strategy for COVID-19: adapting to our pandemic

Health Dr. Bonnie Henry - 0
By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health OfficerMay 12, 2020 VICTORIA - Testing for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases is a...
Read more

Fort St. John Hospital receives equipment to process COVID-19 tests

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health hopes to have a laboratory at the Fort St. John Hospital up and running to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv