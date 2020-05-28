Health

Major prison outbreak over as B.C. reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

British Columbia has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19, along with two additional deaths — both in long-term care in the Fraser Heath region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province has now recorded 2,558 cases in total, 84 per cent of whom have recovered.

There are 241 active cases remaining in B.C. Thirty-three of them are in hospital, and six of those are in intensive care.

The province’s death toll stands at 164.

A new outbreak has been identified at a long-term care facility in the Fraser Health region, bringing the total number of residential or acute care facilities dealing with the virus to 16.

However, the outbreak is over at the Mission Institution, a federal prison in the Fraser Valley.

“As you know, that is one of the largest outbreaks we have had in the province, and it took an incredible effort,” said Henry.

One inmate died among the 120 inmates and staff who contracted the disease caused by the coronavirus.

