Majority of BC residents support Province’s plan to reopen following COVID-19

By Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A new poll has been released showing support for British Columbia’s plan to gradually reopen the province following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Wednesday, May 6, Premier John Horgan unveiled a plan to gradually reopen B.C. that would see the return of many services and businesses.

The survey, conducted by Insight West, found that 79 percent of British Columbians back the plan, which is made up of 32 percent who ‘strongly support’ the plan and a further 47 percent who ‘somewhat support’ the plan.

Only 18 percent are opposed to the plan, including five percent who ‘strongly oppose’ the plan.

Nearly half, or 46 percent, of respondents believe the pace of reopening is just right, while 41 percent found the pace of the plan is too fast. In contrast, 10 percent found the pace of reopening too slow.

Full survey results can be found on Insight West’s website.

