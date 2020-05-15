HealthNewsLocal Journalism Initiative

Man injured by wire strung across ATV trail

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
Ray Harding with his injury from the neck-high wire. Supplied

Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

A Calgary man found himself in Fort St. John Hospital Wednesday after he was nearly garroted to death by a wire strung across an ATV trail near Taylor.

Ray Harding, 30, was riding on Crown land in the Pine area when he was struck in the neck by the dangerous and reckless trap.

“It makes me sick. It could have been a small child. It’s very upsetting, there could have been a funeral,” said Harding, a father of two.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Harding was treated for his injuries and is now resting at home. He came to the area for work and enjoys quadding in his spare time.

Minimal treatment was given at the hospital before being released, said Harding. A deep road rash on his throat remains, making it difficult to talk or swallow.

“I just keep thinking about my son, there’s lots of kids just learning to ride,” said Harding, stressing the situation could have been fatal had a rider been younger than himself.

“They chained up a bunch of areas, no flags, no markings,” said Harding, noting that the chains are still up. It’s not known who put the chains up.

“I really hope this is an eye-opener for somebody. Just take them down, it’s not worth somebody’s life,” said Harding.

Fort St. John RCMP could not be immediately reached for comment.

Email reporter Tom Summer at tsummer@ahnfsj.ca.

