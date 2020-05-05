Health

Manitoba Liberal MP Jim Carr to receive stem cell transplant to treat blood cancer

Avatar
By Global News
manitoba-liberal-mp-jim-carr-to-receive-stem-cell-transplant-to-treat-blood-cancer

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northeast residents being reminded of open fire bans

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reminding residents of Northeast B.C., a category two...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Family asking for help to rebuild home after fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A fundraiser has been set up for a family who lost their...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta reaches somber milestone with over 100 deaths due to COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Monday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2020 11:26 am

Updated May 5, 2020 11:32 am

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr is returning to hospital for a stem-cell transplant.

He says the treatment for his blood cancer had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carr was diagnosed after experiencing flu-like symptoms in the final weeks of the 2019 federal election campaign.

I would like to provide a quick update on my battle against cancer. See my statement below. pic.twitter.com/X0kQg7E30Z

— Jim Carr (@jimcarr_wpg) May 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The Winnipeg MP had headed into that campaign as the Liberals’ international trade diversification minister, and was one of only a handful of Liberals re-elected in the Prairie provinces in October.

Advertisement

His diagnosis and early rounds of treatment saw him step back from cabinet, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed him as a special representative for the region.

In a statement on social media this morning, Carr says he expects to be recovering in hospital for the next few weeks.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 3 more deaths at Northwood, 6 new cases
Next articleFlattening the coronavirus curve: How Canada compares with other countries

More Articles Like This

Northeast residents being reminded of open fire bans

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reminding residents of Northeast B.C., a category two and three open fires are...
Read more

Ottawa home sales down drastically in April amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic has put a chill into Ottawa’s previously hot housing market as local realtors report heavily diminished sales figures in April. The...
Read more

Amid COVID-19, Americans have more faith in Canada than themselves: poll

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 5, 2020 12:05 pm Updated May 5, 2020 12:07 pm 1:52COVID-19 infections expected to soar in U.S. as restrictions relaxed A leaked...
Read more

Flattening the coronavirus curve: How Canada compares with other countries

Health Global News - 0
Why have some countries been devastated by the novel coronavirus while others are more or less unscathed? Some of the answer lies in good or bad...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv