manitoba-liberal-mp-jim-carr-to-receive-stem-cell-transplant-to-treat-blood-cancer

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2020 11:26 am

Updated May 5, 2020 11:32 am

Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr is returning to hospital for a stem-cell transplant.

He says the treatment for his blood cancer had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carr was diagnosed after experiencing flu-like symptoms in the final weeks of the 2019 federal election campaign.

I would like to provide a quick update on my battle against cancer. See my statement below. pic.twitter.com/X0kQg7E30Z

— Jim Carr (@jimcarr_wpg) May 5, 2020

The Winnipeg MP had headed into that campaign as the Liberals’ international trade diversification minister, and was one of only a handful of Liberals re-elected in the Prairie provinces in October.

His diagnosis and early rounds of treatment saw him step back from cabinet, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed him as a special representative for the region.

In a statement on social media this morning, Carr says he expects to be recovering in hospital for the next few weeks.

