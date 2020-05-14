manufacturing-mobile-handwashing-stations-saves-beauharnois-metal-company

Manufacturing and selling mobile handwashing stations has kept a small South Shore company afloat during the coronavirus health crisis.

Within a three-week period, ACL Industries transitioned from commercial metal transformation and design to distributing mobile sanitary units.

“It’s given us a chance to survive through these hard times,” ACL Industries spokesperson Pierre Thibeault said.

The company situated in Beauharnois, 30 minutes south of Montreal, has already sold 30 stations with another 20 orders pending.

In a last-ditch effort to save his business, ACL owner Christian Laberge started sketching designs for the mobile sinks.

His first design relied heavily on the use of a large recycling bin as the water container.

“He put a couple of ideas on paper and boom — one thing led to another,” Thibeault said.

The idea soon evolved into five different models made from an aluminum frame.

