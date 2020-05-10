Health

Maritime drag performers go virtual to share and connect during COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
maritime-drag-performers-go-virtual-to-share-and-connect-during-covid-19

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Work-from-home success changing Calgary office use assumptions, CEOs say

CALGARY — Work-from-home measures taken to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are challenging long-held assumptions about how...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Only 7 active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health region.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Peace River Hydro Partners hit with another $662,000 fine

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Hydro Partners has been hit with a $662,102.48 fine by...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As the novel coronavirus pandemic makes its way through the Maritimes, members of the queer community are coming up with creative ways to stay connected, share their talents and ensure the show does indeed go on.

Drag queens and kings in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are hosting live, online performances called “Sociable Distancing” — shows that have become so popular in recent weeks, they attract upwards of 100 viewers at a time.

Now, they’re teaching other Pride groups across Canada how to host their own shows in an effort to spread their love and artwork in a time of physical distancing.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Our queer community is our family,” explained Jess Smith, Atlantic regional director for Fierté Canada Pride, ahead of the show on Saturday night.

“They are our mothers, our siblings, our fathers, and that’s why the last show was important to happen when it did, near Mother’s Day, to fill that void for some of the people who are missing their biological mothers. We have our chosen family.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:14New comics tackle queer body standards

New comics tackle queer body standards

READ MORE: Patrons mourn loss of one of Halifax’s only queer-friendly bars

Smith co-founded Sociable Distancing with partner Cat MacKeigan almost immediately after the lockdown began in Nova Scotia.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleHow the coronavirus pandemic could change meat processing in Canada

More Articles Like This

How the coronavirus pandemic could change meat processing in Canada

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic has some meat processors and industry groups calling for a more regional approach to food production. Seventy per cent of Canada’s...
Read more

Anthony Fauci among 3 key U.S. officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Health Global News - 0
Three senior officials guiding the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic were in self-quarantine on Saturday after coming into contact with someone who had...
Read more

Iran locks down southwestern county after seeing sharp rise in coronavirus cases

Health Global News - 0
A county in southwestern Iran has been placed under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, also quoting...
Read more

Trump’s desire to be ‘king of ventilators’ may result in unexpected glut, experts warn

Health Global News - 0
As requests for ventilators from the national stockpile reached a crescendo in late March, President Donald Trump made what seemed like a bold claim:...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv