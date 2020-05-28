masks,-sanitizing-and-vetting:-how-coronavirus-changed-home-and-auto-repairs

Business hasn’t slowed during the coronavirus pandemic for Igal Moshkovich.

In fact, the Toronto-based appliance repair technician says calls for service have only grown.

“People are staying at home,” he told Global News. “There’s more laundry, more cooking. They’re using more appliances, so some things have broken down and they need service.”

Moshkovich, who runs Speedy Appliance Repair, has seen not only a change in demand but also a change in workflow.

His employees are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when attending a home, including medical-grade masks and gloves. It’s something they didn’t have to do before this year.

“It’s very hard to breathe with the masks while we’re working. It’s hot and difficult, but we do it,” he said. “We need to.”

Moshkovich’s business is one of many across Canada tweaking their process and protocols while providing at-home services to Canadians.

Whether it be fixing appliances, cleaning services or auto repair, things look different than they once did.

“When you open your door for us, we ask you to step back and stay six feet away.

