Maximum of 50 people per gathering to be maintained as Province reopens next week

VICTORIA, B.C. – As the Province begins to reopen next week, the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says the order of having a maximum of 50 people per gathering will remain in place, providing proper physical distancing can be maintained.

During Wednesday’s update, Henry says the curve continues to flatten as the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at 57 and 16 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,376.

According to Henry, there are currently 385 active cases in B.C.

Henry says, out of the total cases, about 78 percent have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 59 are hospitalized, while 14 of those are in ICU.

132 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

Earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan announced the state of emergency would be extended for an additional two weeks.

In addition, Horgan announced plans for kick-starting the economy, through the Province’s energy sector, and the creation of guidelines for businesses to reopen.