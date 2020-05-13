HealthNewsRegional

Maximum of 50 people per gathering to be maintained as Province reopens next week

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Maximum of 50 people per gathering to be maintained as Province reopens next week

VICTORIA, B.C. – As the Province begins to reopen next week, the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Premier says guidelines for business that can open still being worked on

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Premier says although some businesses will be allowed to open starting next week,...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

$120 million provided by Federal Government to clean up orphaned wells in BC

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, provided an update...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – As the Province begins to reopen next week, the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says the order of having a maximum of 50 people per gathering will remain in place, providing proper physical distancing can be maintained.

During Wednesday’s update, Henry says the curve continues to flatten as the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at 57 and 16 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,376.

According to Henry, there are currently 385 active cases in B.C.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Henry says, out of the total cases, about 78 percent have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 59 are hospitalized, while 14 of those are in ICU.

132 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

Earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan announced the state of emergency would be extended for an additional two weeks.

In addition, Horgan announced plans for kick-starting the economy, through the Province’s energy sector, and the creation of guidelines for businesses to reopen.

Previous articlePremier says guidelines for business that can open still being worked on
Next articleB.C. lays out $120 million plan to clean up inactive oil and gas wells

More Articles Like This

Kenney slams China’s handling of COVID-19, calls for ‘great reckoning’ for country’s role

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 13, 2020 6:01 pm Updated May 13, 2020 6:10 pm Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is adding his voice to the chorus...
Read more

First coronavirus antibody tests will roll out as quickly as possible, Tam says

Health Global News - 0
The first serological test — or antibody test — for the novel coronavirus will be rolled out as rapidly as possible, Chief Public Health...
Read more

Premier says guidelines for business that can open still being worked on

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Premier says although some businesses will be allowed to open starting next week, not everyone will be ready...
Read more

Nova Scotia chemists work with mill to create medical-grade pulp for N95 masks

Health Global News - 0
A team of chemists at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax is looking at methods to help East Coast mills produce pulp that can be...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv