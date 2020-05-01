NewsRegional

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

By Tracy Teves

VICTORIA, B.C. – The month of May has been proclaimed Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month by the Government of British Columbia.

The Government is asking all drivers to pay special attention when sharing the road with motorcyclists.

According to the Province, as the weather turns warmer and drier, it is essential for all drivers to be aware of more motorcyclists on the road and to observe, especially at night or in adverse weather conditions.

Safely sharing the road with motorcyclists means drivers should allow at least three to four seconds of following distance when behind a motorcycle and give plenty of lane space when passing. The Government shares, bikes are often closer than they seem. Since it can be difficult to tell how fast they are moving, be prepared to yield.

The Province says the majority of crashes involving motorcycles happen at intersections. Drivers should scan intersections carefully, especially when turning left. Riders should adjust their lane position and reduce speed when approaching an intersection, so there is time to stop if needed.

According to the Government, motorcyclists can take steps to protect themselves better.
Motorcycle riders and their passengers should wear “all the gear, all the time” in all weather conditions, including a helmet with a full-face visor, leather or heavy fabric jacket and heavy, over-the-ankle boots. Wearing proper motorcycle safety gear is key to preventing severe injuries if a crash occurs.

Spring weather can mean more wildlife wandering on or near highways and roads. All drivers and riders must observe for wildlife, especially when animals are most active from dusk to dawn.

People should respect the rules of the road and consider the safety of other road users.

