McLeod Lake Indian Band member tests positive for COVID-19

A sign into the McLeod Lake Indian Band - Photo via ihikebc.com

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The McLeod Lake Indian Band says a band member that lives in Prince George has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the letter sent on Friday, the Band says the individual has been in contact with extended family in Prince George and has not informed them of his positive diagnosis.

According to the letter, “He continues high risk behaviours and is not following safety measures even while in lockdown.”

The McLeod Lake Indian Band Health Director says she can’t name the person due to confidentiality but has contacted family that this person has been in contact with recently.

The letter goes onto say, “To keep your family safe, we ask that you all stay within your small family groups (people who live in your household). It is important at this time to remain in your own homes – wherever that may be. Do not visit in Prince George or other communities, do not share vehicles. Be safe, Be smart.”

See the full letter below.

MLIB-Letter_-Confirmed-COVID-19-case_May152020Download
