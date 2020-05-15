Health

Medical journal criticizes Trump administration handling of coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
Global News

In a rare move, medical journal The Lancet has published a scathing editorial, calling on Americans to vote for a president who can “understand that public health should not be guided by partisan politics.”

Titled ‘Reviving the U.S. CDC,’ the editorial takes the Trump administration to task for reducing the role played in the coronavirus pandemic by the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Lancet is a medical journal. Today it published a scathing editorial about politics.

“Americans must put a president in the White House come January, 2021, who will understand that public health should not be guided by partisan politics.” https://t.co/b0bdRmrEQq

— Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) May 15, 2020

“The Trump administration’s further erosion of the CDC will harm global cooperation in science and public health, as it is trying to do by defunding WHO,” The Lancet wrote.

“A strong CDC is needed to respond to public health threats, both domestic and international, and to help prevent the next inevitable pandemic. Americans must put a president in the White House come January,

