Health

Mental health effects of the coronavirus pandemic will be ‘severe,’ expert warns

Avatar
By Global News
mental-health-effects-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic-will-be-‘severe,’-expert-warns

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Work-from-home success changing Calgary office use assumptions, CEOs say

CALGARY — Work-from-home measures taken to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are challenging long-held assumptions about how...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Only 7 active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health region.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Peace River Hydro Partners hit with another $662,000 fine

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Hydro Partners has been hit with a $662,102.48 fine by...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Federal and provincial governments need to prepare for a swell in mental health problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which one expert warns will pose a “severe” challenge in managing.

In an interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson, the CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association said while some larger provinces have been acting to shore up supports for mental health resources, her organization is seeing signs the smaller ones might not have enough money to do so.

“There’s a real recognition that the mental health impacts are going to be severe,” said Margaret Eaton.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“It’s the smaller provinces that we’re actually more worried about right now that may not have the big budgets that would allow them to invest in mental health in the same way some of the deeper-pocketed provinces have.”

Story continues below advertisement

Eaton pointed to Nova Scotia as an example of one of the places where her organization is seeing a spike in the number of people asking for mental health help.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She said while branches in that province would normally see around 25 phone calls per day,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleO’Toole vows to put ‘caveats’ on One China policy, urges ‘reckoning’ over coronavirus
Next articleCoronavirus: Another Cargill meat plant set to close due to COVID-19 outbreak

More Articles Like This

Do I have to return to the office? Employment lawyer answers common COVID-19 questions

Health Global News - 0
As provinces begin the slow process of reopening their economies and people start returning to the workplace, questions abound about the rights of employees...
Read more

Coronavirus: Another Cargill meat plant set to close due to COVID-19 outbreak

Health Global News - 0
A meat-processing plant in Chambly, Que., will be closing this week after an outbreak of COVID-19 was reported among its employees. According to the plant’s...
Read more

O’Toole vows to put ‘caveats’ on One China policy, urges ‘reckoning’ over coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole says while he would not walk away from longstanding policies acknowledging Chinese claims over Hong Kong and Taiwan, he...
Read more

Canada-U.S. border should stay shut but provincial ones shouldn’t harden: experts

Health Global News - 0
Now is not the time to look at reopening the border with the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, experts say. But at the same...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv