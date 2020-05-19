Health

Mexico City’s coronavirus deaths are triple its official toll, report suggests

Avatar
By Global News
mexico-city’s-coronavirus-deaths-are-triple-its-official-toll,-report-suggests

Must Read

Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Federal Government delays decision on NOVA Gas Transmission project

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has delayed making a decision on the NOVA Gas Transmission 2021...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

British Columbians must remain ‘thoughtful and cautious’ as Province reopens

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 60 and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ RCMP seeking information about a man handing out candy to children

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public for information following reports of a...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A registry of death certificates in Mexico City suggests there were 4,577 cases where doctors mentioned coronavirus or COVID-19 as a possible or probable cause of death, more than three times the official death toll in the city.

The federal government acknowledges only 1,332 confirmed deaths in Mexico City since the pandemic began, less than a third as many as the investigation revealed.

The anti-corruption group Mexicans Against Corruption said in a report Monday that it got access to a database of death certificates issued in Mexico City between March 18 and May 12. It showed that in explanatory notes attached to 4,577 death certificates, doctors included the words “SARS,” “COV2,” “COV,” “Covid 19,” or “new coronavirus.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The virus’ technical name is SARS-CoV-2. The notes the group counted included terms like “suspected,” “probable”, or “possible” role of the virus in the deaths. In 3,209 of the certificates, it was listed as a suspected contributing factor along with other causes of death, like pneumonia, respiratory failure, septic shock or multiple organ failure.

Story continues below advertisement

Only 323 certificates list confirmed coronavirus as a cause of death;

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleFanshawe College to begin partial reopening in late July
Next articleWestern Archives project looks to collect local experiences of COVID-19 pandemic

More Articles Like This

British Columbians must remain ‘thoughtful and cautious’ as Province reopens

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 60 and two new cases were confirmed...
Read more

Western Archives project looks to collect local experiences of COVID-19 pandemic

Health Global News - 0
London-area residents are being invited to share their COVID-19-related creations, experiences and stories as part of a project by Western Archives aimed at helping...
Read more

Fanshawe College to begin partial reopening in late July

Health Global News - 0
Fanshawe College has released its plans for students for the rest of the winter and summer semesters and for the upcoming fall semester amid...
Read more

Northern Health performs 1,200 surgeries during COVID-19, 685 elective surgeries postponed

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Approximately 685 non-urgent elective surgeries were postponed by Northern Health due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. According to Northern Health Communications...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv