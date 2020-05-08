Health

Mike Pence aide tests positive for coronavirus, 2nd case in White House complex

By Global News
Global News

By Darlene Superville The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2020 12:53 pm

Updated May 8, 2020 1:03 pm

1:57Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says he had ‘little’ contact with valet who tested positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump said he and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for the novel coronavirus after a member of the U.S. military who works at the White House was found to have been infected, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. Trump said he knows that man and he had a “very little contact with him.” The military official was identified by CNN as a personal valet to Trump.

WASHINGTON — An aide to Vice-President Mike Pence has the coronavirus, marking the second person in the White House complex known to test positive this week.

The latest positive test was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

At WH briefing, @PressSec confirms that a member of the Vice President’s team also tested positive for Coronavirus.

