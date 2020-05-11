Health

Mike Pence not in quarantine after aide tests positive for coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News
mike-pence-not-in-quarantine-after-aide-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Work-from-home success changing Calgary office use assumptions, CEOs say

CALGARY — Work-from-home measures taken to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are challenging long-held assumptions about how...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Only 7 active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health region.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Peace River Hydro Partners hit with another $662,000 fine

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Hydro Partners has been hit with a $662,102.48 fine by...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and plans to be at the White House on Monday, a spokesman said on Sunday, despite media reports that Pence was self-isolating after a staffer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement.

“Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow,” the statement added.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Trump administration has no plans to keep President Donald Trump and Pence apart, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday, as concerns rise about the spread of the coronavirus within the White House.

6:09Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says VP aide who tested positive hasn’t come in contact with him

Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says VP aide who tested positive hasn’t come in contact with him

Trump told reporters on Friday that Pence’s spokeswoman, Katie Miller, had tested positive for the virus,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: WestJet extends flight cancellations due to reduced demand

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: WestJet extends flight cancellations due to reduced demand

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 10, 2020 8:30 pm 3:44Airline changes as COVID-19 restrictions ease WATCH ABOVE (May 9): Airline changes as COVID-19 restrictions ease WestJet says...
Read more

Head of U.S. National Guard receives conflicting coronavirus test results: officials

Health Global News - 0
By Staff Reuters Posted May 10, 2020 7:56 pm 1:13Coronavirus outbreak: 3 key White House officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure WATCH ABOVE: 3 key White House officials...
Read more

Canada almost at 5K coronavirus deaths, close to 69K cases — more than 32K active

Health Global News - 0
Canada reported 1,148 new coronavirus cases and 178 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the country closer to the grim milestone of 5,000 novel coronavirus...
Read more

Less than 1% of Major League Baseball workers tested positive for coronavirus antibodies

Health Global News - 0
Just 0.7 per cent of Major League Baseball employees tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. The small number...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv