Ministry of Education working with school districts to phase-in classroom learning

By Scott Brooks
School District 60 office. Photo by Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Ministry of Education says it is working with all 60 school districts and independent schools...
Premier lays out plan to reopen economy with changes starting in the next week

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan rolled out the Provincial plan to slowly restart the economy by...
Total COVID-19 cases now up to 54 in Northern Health, 23 new cases across the province

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Ministry of Education says it is working with all 60 school districts and independent schools to begin a coordinated and measured phased-in approach to resuming in-class learning, following COVID-19.

According to the Government, this measured approach will involve five stages leading to an eventual safe and full return of students learning in classrooms and provides flexibility to continue home learning even while in-class instruction is available.

The Province says all 60 school districts and independent schools are currently in Stage 4, where children of essential service workers and vulnerable students are currently being supported in the classroom, while online and remote learning opportunities are being delivered to most students at home.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Ministry says it will continue to work closely with all education partners. More information on the phased-in approach to resuming in-class instruction will be available in the weeks to come.

This is part of the Province’s plan to resume the economy next week, as announced by Premier John Horgan on Wednesday.

Education stages for K-12 students:

Stage 5
Suspend all in-class instruction for all grades and students.
Remote and online learning for all students.

Stage 4 *Current stage
In-class learning for children of essential service workers and vulnerable students.
Remote and online learning continues for most students.

Stage 3
In-class learning for students in kindergarten to Grade 5 on a part-time basis.
Access to in-class learning as needed for grades 6 to 12 on a part-time basis.
Remote and online learning continues to be available for students.

Stage 2
In-class learning for all students in elementary school (K to 7) on a full-time basis.
In-class learning for secondary students (grades 8 to 12) on a part-time basis.
Remote and online learning continues to be available for secondary students.

Stage 1
A return to full in-class instruction.

Previous articleMore cruise lines cancel Alaskan summer sailings over coronavirus concerns

