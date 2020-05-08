MLA Davies asks where is Northern B.C. on Premiers Economic Recover task force?

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River North M.L.A., Dan Davies is asking why there isn’t representation from Northern B.C. on the Premier’s task force on Economic Recovery.

During the weekly talk show on Moose FM, Davies said there is no representation from Northern B.C. on a committee to restart the economy. “Where is rural B.C., where is northern B.C. There’s no oil and gas sector, forestry, nobody from the agriculture sector, nobody from mining and construction groups.”

M.L.A. Davies believes these are groups that should be apart of the Premier’s task force to help build the proper plan.

Watch the full interview with Peace River North MLA Dan Davies below.

On April 2, 2020, the Premier announced the following groups would be invited to join the task force:

Premier John Horgan

Carole James, Minister of Finance

Michelle Mungall, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness

Don Wright, deputy minister to the Premier, head of the public service

Geoff Meggs, chief of staff to the Premier

Amber Hockin, deputy chief of staff to the Premier

Christine Kennedy, associate deputy minister, Office of the Premier

Lori Wanamaker, deputy minister, Ministry of Finance

Fazil Mihlar, deputy minister, Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness

Trevor Hughes, deputy minister, Ministry of Labour

Greg D’Avignon, president and C.E.O., Business Council of BC

Val Litwin, president and C.E.O., BC Chamber of Commerce

Bridgitte Anderson, C.E.O., Vancouver Board of Trade

Anita Huberman, C.E.O., Surrey Board of Trade

Laird Cronk, president, B.C. Federation of Labour

Chief Sharleen Gale, chair, First Nations Major Project Coalition

Rick FitzZaland, C.E.O., Federation of Community Social Services

Queenie Choo, C.E.O., S.U.C.C.E.S.S.

Prem Gill, C.E.O., Creative BC

A spokesperson from the Premier’s Office said task force does include representation from across the Province. “Despite partisan sniping from B.C. Liberals, the task force does include representation from across the province.”

The spokesperson went on to say the task force includes representation from the organizations that represent businesses across B.C., and more specifically, Chief Sharleen Gale from Fort Nelson.

M.L.A. Davies says the Province has done a great job handling the health crisis, but now they need to have a clear plan to restart the economy.

Listen to the entire show below.