MLA Davies calling on government to help schools get PPE

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MLA and Opposition Critic for Education, Dan Davies, is calling on the Provincial government to provide more support so teachers and schools can access PPE.

Davies is calling on the Province to allocate funds to help support schools purchase PPE for teachers and administrative staff. He is also calling on the government to ensure all classrooms have access to hand washing or sanitation stations.

“Despite the release of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for schools, my colleagues and I continue to hear from parents, educators and support staff from across this province who feel that more needs to be done to ensure our schools can conduct proper health and safety practices when students return to classrooms,” said Davies.

The letter goes onto say, “Orders and guidelines aren’t enough — this government has a responsibility to ensure classrooms are provided with the necessary resources to operate as safely and efficiently as possible. We hope the government will listen to the concerns of teachers and families so that our children’s safety and education is not compromised as we continue to adapt to this challenge together.”

Schools across the Province will open to more in-class instruction next week. Elementary students in SD60 will have the option to attend school twice a week, while High School and Middle School students can attend one day a week.

You can read the full letter here: