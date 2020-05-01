Health

MLHU medical officer of health sends mixed messages on family gatherings amid pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
mlhu-medical-officer-of-health-sends-mixed-messages-on-family-gatherings-amid-pandemic

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

49 total COVID-19 cases in Northern Health Region, Provincial total now at 2,145

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Canfor to resume operations in Chetwynd starting May 11

CHETWYND, B.C. - Canfor has announced that it will be reopening its mill in Chetwynd this May. According to Michelle...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Licence renewal fees deferred for liquor licensees amid COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has temporarily deferred renewal fees for those liquor licensees experiencing financial hardship...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As the Province of Ontario prepares to reopen the economy and communities get set to relax coronavirus safety measures, information from the Middlesex-London Health Unit has been anything but clear.

Medical officer of health for the MLHU, Dr. Chris Mackie, says “if you need a black-and-white answer, the answer is ‘no’” when it comes to family gatherings outside of an immediate household amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but he continued to suggest that there could be ways to have low-risk gatherings.

Mackie spoke on the Afternoon Show with Jess Brady on Global News Radio 980 CFPL Thursday, hours after a media briefing where he stated that [gathering] is “never something we’re going to recommend” but also that steps can be taken “to make it very low risk.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“If you need a black-and-white answer, the answer is ‘no’. Please don’t, you know, gather family together, even in your home,” Mackie answered when Brady asked about his comments earlier that afternoon.

Mackie then proceeded to again expand with a more complicated answer.

Story continues below advertisement

“You don’t want to be getting together with your elderly relatives,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article49 total COVID-19 cases in Northern Health Region, Provincial total now at 2,145
Next articleCoronavirus: Public transit will not be ‘business as usual’ after reopening

More Articles Like This

Ottawa coronavirus infections peak, but long-term care homes remain concerning: Dr. Vera Etches

Health Global News - 0
Ottawa Public Health officials say infections of novel coronavirus appear to have peaked in the wider Ottawa community, even though long-term care homes continue...
Read more

Coronavirus: Public transit will not be ‘business as usual’ after reopening

Health Global News - 0
The gradual reopening of Canada’s economy will not mean business as usual for the country’s public transit agencies. Despite the fact that a slowly growing...
Read more

49 total COVID-19 cases in Northern Health Region, Provincial total now at 2,145

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now at 49 and 33 new...
Read more

Licence renewal fees deferred for liquor licensees amid COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has temporarily deferred renewal fees for those liquor licensees experiencing financial hardship due to the ongoing COVID-19...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv