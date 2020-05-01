mlhu-medical-officer-of-health-sends-mixed-messages-on-family-gatherings-amid-pandemic

As the Province of Ontario prepares to reopen the economy and communities get set to relax coronavirus safety measures, information from the Middlesex-London Health Unit has been anything but clear.

Medical officer of health for the MLHU, Dr. Chris Mackie, says “if you need a black-and-white answer, the answer is ‘no’” when it comes to family gatherings outside of an immediate household amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but he continued to suggest that there could be ways to have low-risk gatherings.

Mackie spoke on the Afternoon Show with Jess Brady on Global News Radio 980 CFPL Thursday, hours after a media briefing where he stated that [gathering] is “never something we’re going to recommend” but also that steps can be taken “to make it very low risk.”

“If you need a black-and-white answer, the answer is ‘no’. Please don’t, you know, gather family together, even in your home,” Mackie answered when Brady asked about his comments earlier that afternoon.

Mackie then proceeded to again expand with a more complicated answer.

“You don’t want to be getting together with your elderly relatives,

