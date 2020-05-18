Health

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine shows signs of success in early-stage trial

Avatar
By Global News
moderna’s-coronavirus-vaccine-shows-signs-of-success-in-early-stage-trial

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Department investigating fire in Mile Zero Trailer Park

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department was called to an early morning fire.
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

McLeod Lake Indian Band member tests positive for COVID-19

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The McLeod Lake Indian Band says a band member that lives in Prince...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One new case of COVID-19 in Northern Health

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed promise in a small early-stage trial, with the vaccine producing virus-neutralizing antibodies similar to that found in recovered patients, sending shares soaring 25%.

The company’s vaccine is at the forefront of the efforts in developing a treatment for the fast-spreading virus and last week, won the U.S. health agency’s “fast track” label to speed up the regulatory review. Moderna expects to start a larger late-stage trial in July.

There are currently no approved treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, and experts predict a safe and effective vaccine could take 12-18 months to develop.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Eight patients who were administered Moderna’s vaccine were found to have antibody levels similar to those in blood samples of people who have recovered from COVID-19, according to early results from the study conducted by the National Institutes of Health.

Story continues below advertisement

All 45 participants in the study were given three different doses of the vaccine and Moderna said it saw dose-dependent increase in immunogenicity,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleLoss of smell, taste added to U.K.’s official COVID-19 symptom list
Next articleBye-bye buffets? What COVID-19 means for restaurants offering self-serve food

More Articles Like This

Bye-bye buffets? What COVID-19 means for restaurants offering self-serve food

Health Global News - 0
Some public health officers are warning people not to share food in social settings in this time of pandemic, but does that mean Sunday...
Read more

Loss of smell, taste added to U.K.’s official COVID-19 symptom list

Health Global News - 0
By Staff Reuters Posted May 18, 2020 8:28 am Updated May 18, 2020 8:34 am 2:36Coronavirus around the world: May 17, 2020 A record-high number of people tuned in...
Read more

Zoom fatigue? How to tell loved ones you don’t want to video chat

Health Global News - 0
It’s Friday night and your friends want to have a “Zoom party.” You’re stuck at home and have no other plans, but between work and...
Read more

Canada’s coronavirus cases almost at 77K as death toll climbs to 5,782

Health Global News - 0
Canada reported 1,138 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 103 new deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 5,782. There are now a total...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv