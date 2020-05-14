Health

Montreal-area schools to stay closed until September amid coronavirus crisis

By Global News
Global News

All schools will remain closed in the Greater Montreal area until September as the novel coronavirus health crisis bears down on the region.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced the delay while visiting Montreal, the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada, on Thursday.

“The situation remains very fragile in Montreal,” he said.

Montreal-area schools, daycares and businesses were supposed to reopen on May 25 after the date was pushed back, but now daycares in the region will only reopen June 1. No firm decision has been taken on businesses.

READ MORE: Quebec still falls short of testing targets amid novel coronavirus crisis

The decision to extend the closures comes as public health conditions have not yet been met in the region, according to Legault. He also thanked residents for their patience as confinement measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 remain in effect.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said it was the right decision to make given the circumstances.

“It is necessary to limit the spread of the virus,” she said.

