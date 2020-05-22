Health

Montreal Children’s Hospital worried about possible rise in injuries, drownings with kids stuck at home

Avatar
By Global News
montreal-children’s-hospital-worried-about-possible-rise-in-injuries,-drownings-with-kids-stuck-at-home

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Hospital Foundation receives more donations for COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received more donations towards its COVID-19 Greatest...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City of Fort St John to owe almost $484,000 in RCMP Retirement Benefits

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John owes almost $484,000 in RCMP Retirement Benefits, following...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Partial attendance to be implemented for SD60 students starting June 1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has released plans for the return to class on June 1,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As if you didn’t have enough to worry about already, with kids spending more time at home this summer than in recent years, the Montreal Children’s Hospital is advising parents to be extra vigilant.

The hospital is concerned about possible increases in drownings and traumatic injuries happening at children’s homes.

“So this summer is obviously different than any other summer with all the confinement rules that we have,” said Liane Fransblow, the trauma co-ordinator in the Injury Prevention Program at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Nine-year-old Eva and six-year-old Joseph Iannello love to swim in their backyard pool in Laval. As they likely won’t be going out as much this summer because of COVID-19, their dad Luigi thinks they’ll be splashing around even more than usual.

“They already use it every day, so we’ll just use it longer periods of a day,” Iannello said.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the increase in pool time worries the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Fransblow is warning parents to be extra vigilant when kids are near pools. She spoke of the importance of having a gated fence around the pool,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleA ‘soft landfall’: Africa coronavirus cases surpass 100,000, but deaths remain low

More Articles Like This

A ‘soft landfall’: Africa coronavirus cases surpass 100,000, but deaths remain low

Health Global News - 0
Africa’s coronavirus cases have surpassed 100,000, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, as the youthful continent with many fragile health...
Read more

Toronto faces 47% property tax increase to maintain services if $1.5B budget gap isn’t filled, mayor says

Health Global News - 0
Toronto Mayor John Tory has made another dire plea for financial support from the upper levels of government, warning if the City doesn’t receive...
Read more

Coronavirus vaccine trial shows promising results ahead of Canadian tests

Health Global News - 0
An early trial of a prospective COVID-19 vaccine that will soon be tested on Canadians has found it to be safe and effective at...
Read more

BC residents encouraged to take part in COVID-19 survey

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province is running an online survey where British Columbians can share their COVID-19 pandemic experiences. According to the Provincial Health Officer,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv