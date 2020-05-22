montreal-children’s-hospital-worried-about-possible-rise-in-injuries,-drownings-with-kids-stuck-at-home

As if you didn’t have enough to worry about already, with kids spending more time at home this summer than in recent years, the Montreal Children’s Hospital is advising parents to be extra vigilant.

The hospital is concerned about possible increases in drownings and traumatic injuries happening at children’s homes.

“So this summer is obviously different than any other summer with all the confinement rules that we have,” said Liane Fransblow, the trauma co-ordinator in the Injury Prevention Program at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

Nine-year-old Eva and six-year-old Joseph Iannello love to swim in their backyard pool in Laval. As they likely won’t be going out as much this summer because of COVID-19, their dad Luigi thinks they’ll be splashing around even more than usual.

“They already use it every day, so we’ll just use it longer periods of a day,” Iannello said.

However, the increase in pool time worries the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Fransblow is warning parents to be extra vigilant when kids are near pools. She spoke of the importance of having a gated fence around the pool,

