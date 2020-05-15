montreal-to-convert-some-streets-to-help-pedestrians,-cyclists-get-around-amid-coronavirus-lockdown

Montrealers will have more space to travel on foot and bike this summer as the novel coronavirus health crisis continues to bear down on the city.

Mayor Valérie Plante announced on Friday the city will temporarily transform part of its streets into a “safe active transit circuit,” composed of more than 100 reconfigured kilometres for cyclists and pedestrians.

“We want to encourage people to go outside and move, but safely,” she said, adding the fight against COVID-19 has transformed how residents get around.

As part of the plan, some streets will get new bike paths or expanded sidewalks for pedestrians. Others, such Mont-Royal Avenue in the Plateau-Mont-Royal, will no longer accommodate car traffic.

The warm months will be different for residents amid confinement measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 and that means fewer people will be travelling, according to Plante.

“It will be a very different summer for all of us,” she said.

