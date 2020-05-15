Health

Montreal to convert some streets to help pedestrians, cyclists get around amid coronavirus lockdown

Avatar
By Global News
montreal-to-convert-some-streets-to-help-pedestrians,-cyclists-get-around-amid-coronavirus-lockdown

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Prince George RCMP looking for missing 53-year-old

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Prince George RCMP are still looking for 53-year-old Stephen Dobson.
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Alberta Energy Regulator blocks sale of Shell assets over clean-up concerns

CALGARY — Alberta's energy regulator has cited clean-up concerns in blocking the sale of sour gas wells, pipelines and other...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Premier to announce plan for B.C. schools Friday morning

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will announce Friday morning plans for how students return to school...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Montrealers will have more space to travel on foot and bike this summer as the novel coronavirus health crisis continues to bear down on the city.

Mayor Valérie Plante announced on Friday the city will temporarily transform part of its streets into a “safe active transit circuit,” composed of more than 100 reconfigured kilometres for cyclists and pedestrians.

“We want to encourage people to go outside and move, but safely,” she said, adding the fight against COVID-19 has transformed how residents get around.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As part of the plan, some streets will get new bike paths or expanded sidewalks for pedestrians. Others, such Mont-Royal Avenue in the Plateau-Mont-Royal, will no longer accommodate car traffic.

READ MORE: Montreal-area schools to stay closed until September amid coronavirus crisis

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The warm months will be different for residents amid confinement measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 and that means fewer people will be travelling, according to Plante.

Story continues below advertisement

“It will be a very different summer for all of us,” she said.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articlePrince George RCMP looking for missing 53-year-old
Next articleCoronavirus: COVID-19 shutdown affects nearly 2.2M Ontario workers, watchdog says

More Articles Like This

Trudeau mum on help for workers with health conditions as coronavirus restrictions ease

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sidestepped questions on Friday on whether the federal government will implement any measures to help Canadians with underlying health conditions...
Read more

Coronavirus: COVID-19 shutdown affects nearly 2.2M Ontario workers, watchdog says

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 15, 2020 11:47 am 2:18Ontario announces next phase of relaxing restrictions WATCH ABOVE: Thousands of people in Ontario may be returning...
Read more

Brad Gushue shifts focus with curling schedule and fitness franchises on hold

Health Global News - 0
The spring season is usually a very busy time for Canadian curling champion Brad Gushue, who would normally be juggling his packed on-ice schedule...
Read more

Ontario reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in a week due to glitch

Health Global News - 0
The Ontario government is reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in a week due to a glitch that led to the under-reporting of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv