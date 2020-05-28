montrealers-try-to-stay-cool-and-safe-amid-spring-heatwave-during-covid-19

Montrealers have been trying to find ways to keep cool during a spring heatwave in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temperatures soared to 30 C in many parts of the city on Wednesday.

“This is just the first of several heat waves that we’re probably going to experience in the summer,” said Dr. Antonio D’Angelo, Head of Emergency at Sainte-Justine hospital.

Some parents felt relieved as they got to bring their children to air-conditioned public spaces and splash pads that opened up on Tuesday following public health recommendations.

“It’s really hot and there (aren’t) many things to do,” said parent Bracha Paris.

Extreme heat can be especially dangerous for children under the age of five as they’re among the most at-risk for heat-realted injuries.

After being isolated at home for a few months due to the pandemic, experts are reminding everyone to be careful.

“It’s really important for children to (stay hydrated). Parents should try to avoid the extreme heat if possible,

