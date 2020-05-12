News

Moose FM to offer free advertising to help local businesses

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The last two months have hurt most businesses in our community. We at Moose FM are no exception. You’ve heard everyone say that we are in this together, and we are. 

Moose FM is now offering a free advertising campaign for any business in Fort St. John and the North Peace to help kick start your sales as you begin to reopen.

Moose FM has been around since 2003, and most of you have helped us grow our locally owned radio station into a great option to help with marketing for our non-profits and community businesses. We want you to tell everyone your now open for business and that you are looking forward to their support.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Radio advertising has long been an easy and affordable option for local businesses.  We are excited to offer this program and support the businesses and the community that has supported us over the last 16 years.”, said Adam Reaburn, President of Moose FM.

There are no extra or hidden costs.  You have to sign up before the end of the day on May 22, 2020.  The free two-week campaign will include 42 30-second ads to use between now and June 7, 2020.

Since Moose FM, signed on the air September 1, 2003, we have believed strongly in supporting our community because we are 100.1% Fort St. John.

For more information about this program, click here or call our office during office hours at 250-787-7100 or email marketing@moosefm.ca.

**Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca are owned by the same company, which is locally owned and operated here in Fort St. John.

