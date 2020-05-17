more-canadians-likely-to-shop,-eat-out-than-go-to-concerts,-sports-games-in-2020:-poll

Canadians are more likely to shop or eat at a restaurant than attend a live concert, sporting event or movie theatre this year as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, according to a new Ipsos poll released Sunday.

Around six in 10 survey respondents said they might opt for shopping at a mall or sitting down for a meal at a restaurant if it’s allowed, for instance, while only 18 per cent indicated they were likely to go to a live sporting event.

“The results of the poll tell us that Canadians will continue to be cautious in their approach to going out, even if government does begin to lift some of the restrictions,” said Ipsos vice-president Sean Simpson.

“It looks like large gatherings, large events are going to be completely off the table for most Canadians even if they’re allowed.”

Conducted exclusively for Global News between May 8 and 11 among 1,000 Canadian adults, the poll found that while less than one in five were likely to attend a sports game, at least 60 per cent of those surveyed indicated they were either very or somewhat likely to eat at a sit-down restaurant in 2020 — if that’s allowed.

