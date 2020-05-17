Health

More provinces prepare to loosen coronavirus restrictions, reopen economies

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 17, 2020 7:30 am

Justin Trudeau will take a break today and tomorrow from his COVID-19 briefings to spend some long weekend time with his family at the Harrington Lake prime ministerial retreat in Gatineau, Que.

The briefings will resume on Tuesday as some provinces begin loosening rebrstrictions that have locked down their economies for two months to try to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ontario will enter its first stage of reopening on May 19 by lifting restrictions on certain retail businesses and the construction industry. Some surgeries will also resume.

British Columbia’s government will allow a partial reopening of the province’s economy starting Tuesday. However, the reopenings are contingent on organizations and businesses having plans that follow provincial guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19.

In New Brunswick,

