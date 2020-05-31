more-staff,-better-layouts:-how-to-make-long-term-care-homes-‘good-living’

Residents left in soiled diapers, cockroaches in living areas and people not getting three meals a day — just some of the allegations raised about Ontario long-term care homes by the military.

The military was sent in to homes in Quebec and Ontario to help them respond to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. More than eight out of 10 Canadian deaths from COVID-19 have been among LTC residents.

But even with all this attention, it’s hardly the first time these kinds of problems have been reported — and government has previously sworn to change things.

Government reactions to scandals don’t always address the root problems, though, according to Pat Armstrong, a distinguished research professor at York University.

“The most common response is more regulation, and more detailed regulation, like, ‘What size should the windows be? How much protein should you have every day?’ and detailed reporting that takes a lot of time away from care,” she said.

“I would argue we don’t have a lot of evidence that it is hugely improved care.”

The focus on for-profit vs not-for-profit homes might be overstated too,

