More than 100,000 Americans have died due to the coronavirus

By Global News
Global News

More than 100,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus— since the pandemic began two months ago, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

The sobering milestone comes after a Memorial Day long weekend that saw U.S. President Donald Trump go golfing for the first time since the coronavirus was declared a national emergency on March 13.

The first cases of COVID-19 on U.S. soil were recorded in Washington state on Jan. 20.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In early May, a revised coronavirus mortality model by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) predicted close to 135,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by early August, as social-distancing measures for quelling the pandemic are increasingly loosened. That was already almost double previous projections.

Trump has been urging states to reopen after COVID-19 lockdowns. On Friday, he warned state governors to reopen places of worship — otherwise he would override them.

2:21Coronavirus outbreak: New York beaches to open for Memorial Day weekend but for locals only

Coronavirus outbreak: New York beaches to open for Memorial Day weekend but for locals only

Trump said he was declaring places of worship — churches,

