More than 1,500 new coronavirus cases reported in Canada — 60% of them from Quebec

Quebec remains the province with the most number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths, as Canada added 1,514 new cases and 161 new deaths on Friday.

These numbers are tallied daily based on figures released by federal and provincial health authorities. As of Friday, Canada has a total of 66,425 cases and 4,569 deaths.

A majority of cases and deaths are from Quebec and Ontario, the country’s most populous provinces.

More than a million tests have been conducted nationally, and more than 30,000 people have recovered.

Quebec saw almost 1,000 new cases on Friday. The province reported 912 new cases, for a total of 36,150 cases so far. Quebec has seen the highest death toll of any region in Canada at 2,725.

2:15Coronavirus: Quebec ramps up screening strategy for the Greater Montreal area

Ontario reported 477 new cases and 63 deaths on Friday. The cumulative total for the province inched closer to 20,000 cases,

